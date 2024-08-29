Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (SHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 4.0862 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance
SHKLY opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $140.75.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
