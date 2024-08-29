SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.50.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $64.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,036,436 shares in the company, valued at $238,629,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 98,670 shares of company stock worth $22,784,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 145.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 535,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 739,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.