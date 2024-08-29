SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 2,673 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
