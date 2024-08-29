Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 368,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

