Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Slam Price Performance

SLAMW stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Get Slam alerts:

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.