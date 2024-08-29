Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SRRTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 3,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,598. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.