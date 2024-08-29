Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SRRTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 3,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,598. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
