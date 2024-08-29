Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.