Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMGZY
Smiths Group Price Performance
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.