Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

SMGZY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $23.72.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

