Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at $27,710,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,383 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Snap by 587.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $80,644,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

