Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 289,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 92,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

