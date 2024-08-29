Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.13 and last traded at C$5.31. Approximately 173,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 131,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowline Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

