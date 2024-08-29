SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $167.78.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

