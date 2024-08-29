Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Lifted to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $18.61 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

