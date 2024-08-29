Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.57.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. Analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonnet BioTherapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.