Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. Analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

