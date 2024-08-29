Sophie Mitchell Acquires 1,724 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Sophie Mitchell acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.50 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of A$19,826.00 ($13,395.95).

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Corporate Travel Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.