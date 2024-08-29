Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SOHOB opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

