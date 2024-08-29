Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ SOHON opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
