SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.01. 3,383,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,767,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at $371,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,476 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

