SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.44 and last traded at $62.79. Approximately 20,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 57,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $822.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.