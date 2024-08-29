SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.