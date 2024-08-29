Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.67. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 134,254 shares.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market cap of C$188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$49,000.00. 20.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

