Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.67. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 134,254 shares.
Spectral Medical Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market cap of C$188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$49,000.00. 20.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral Medical
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.