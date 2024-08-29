Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.50

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.45 ($0.51). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 37.90 ($0.50), with a volume of 602,078 shares traded.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £173.48 million, a PE ratio of 3,790.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.50.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,231.44). In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($40,089.67). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,231.44). 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

