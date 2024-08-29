Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPIR. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Spire Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Spire Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:SPIR opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.01. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

