Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £124.60 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £124.60 ($164.31).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Paula Bell acquired 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($165.21).

On Monday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 68 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £125.80 ($165.90).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

LON:SPT opened at GBX 176.10 ($2.32) on Thursday. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.69). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.62) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Featured Articles

