Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

