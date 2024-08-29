Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $460.00 at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.96.

NYSE SPOT opened at $337.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.74. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.82 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

