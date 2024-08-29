SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.