Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of COPJ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
