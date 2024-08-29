Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of COPJ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

