Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.75 and traded as high as C$19.51. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 5,985 shares traded.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.91.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Physical Gold Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.