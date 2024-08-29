Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.75 and traded as high as C$19.51. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 5,985 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.