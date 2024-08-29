Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Kristen E. Blum Sells 2,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.79. 60,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.