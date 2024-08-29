Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the July 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 450.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

