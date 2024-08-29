St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $950.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $887.63 and its 200 day moving average is $816.72. The stock has a market cap of $903.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

