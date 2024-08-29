STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

