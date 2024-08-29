Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the average daily volume of 2,571 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 246,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,515. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

