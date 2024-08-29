Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.84. Approximately 3,324,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,979,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

