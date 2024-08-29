State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.50 and last traded at $96.50. 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.80.

State Bank of India Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

