State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,145 shares of company stock worth $8,162,943. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

