State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after acquiring an additional 464,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

