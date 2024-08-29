State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $250,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Shares of LLY opened at $950.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $816.72. The stock has a market cap of $903.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

