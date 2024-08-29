State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $76.75.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

