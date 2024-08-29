State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

