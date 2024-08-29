State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Primerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.25.

Primerica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $261.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $263.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

