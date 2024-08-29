State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

