State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 265,028 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.