State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.86 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

DUOL stock opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $200.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 209.09 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.21 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

