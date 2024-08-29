State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GL opened at $103.54 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

