State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

MHK stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,555 shares of company stock worth $774,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

