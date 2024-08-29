State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

RGLD stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.