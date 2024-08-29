State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $106,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,027,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,949,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after buying an additional 446,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

