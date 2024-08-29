State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

AYI opened at $250.00 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

